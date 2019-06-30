Have your say

The Fratton faithful have helped Pompey smash their record number of season-ticket sales during the early-bird period.

Almost 14,000 supporters have snapped up their seat for the 2019-20 season.

That’s higher than any other year since the Blues exited administration.

Fans celebrate at Fratton Park. Picture: Andrew Fosker/PinPep

Fans are clearly exited about the opportunity of Kenny Jackett’s side pushing for League One promotion next term.

Pompey just missed out on a return to the Championship last term after suffering play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland.

Yet Jackett has been plotting another promotion push this summer, with five fresh faces arriving at Fratton Park.

James Bolton, Ellis Harrison, Paul Downing, Ryan Williams and Sean Raggett have all moved to the Blues.

The boss ideally will also recruit a number 10 to bolster his attacking options.

Fans can still secure their season ticket for next term now they’ve been released on general sale.

Supporters who have bought or renewed a season ticket but wish to move their seat can do from 9am on Monday, July 1 until 5.30pm on Tuesday, July 2 at the club’s Anson Road ticket office or by calling 0345 646 1898.

All unsold seats will then be available to buy on general sale at the full price on Wednesday, July 3 from 9am.

Pompey’s first home game of next campaign is against newly-promoted Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, August 10.

Jackett’s side kick off their season with a trip to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, August 3.