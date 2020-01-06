Pompey boss Kenny Jackett will still be able to call upon the services of Stuart Pearce.

That’s after the former England and Nottingham Forest defender revealed West Ham's owners had blocked his return to the London Stadium as part of new manager David Moyes' backroom team.

Pearce, who regularly takes defensive training sessions with the Blues, had been Moyes’ assistant the last time the Scot took charge of the Premier League side during the 2017-2018 season.

However, he was critical of the Hammers following their decision to replace the ex-Everton and Manchester United boss with Manuel Pellegrini at the end of that campaign.

And, speaking on TalkSport, the 57-year-old said that has played a part in him not being included in the new coaching set-up at West Ham.

Pearce, who played 42 times for West Ham between 1999 and 2001, said: ‘It won't happen. I think the owners felt I was a little bit critical of the regime when we left last time and put the block on it.

Stuart Pearce at Fratton Park

‘They make decisions, they own the club, and I respect that.

‘They were humble enough to pick the phone up and say to David: “Will you come back in?”

‘I'm just delighted to see Dave back working in the Premier League, which I think his talents deserve.’

Jackett continues to enlist assistance from long-time friend Pearce as the Pompey boss seeks to mastermind the Blues’ promotion bid.

His Pompey presence operates on an ad-hoc basis, appearing roughly every fortnight, providing another voice on the training pitch through involvement in sessions.

In October, The News reported how Jackett had turned to the one-time Manchester City manager to tighten up their defensive performances following the 2-2 draw with Bristol City.

Pearce oversaw additional work carried out by central defensive pair Christian Burgess and Sean Raggett.

It is understood, according to the BBC, that West Ham's owners, David Sullivan and David Gold, deny blocking Pearce’s Hammers return and were happy to leave the decision to Moyes.