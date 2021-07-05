Portsmouth CEO details his plans after confirmation of former Bolton Wanderers and Leyton Orient man in key backroom role
Andrew Cullen insists he's conducting a 'comprehensive review' into Pompey's backroom structure following Roberto Gagliardi appointment as interim sporting director.
Danny Cowley confirmed the Italian is currently holding the reins in the role, having previously served as head of European scouting at Fratton Park.
Gagliardi's made a favourable impression on the head coach since succeeding Kenny Jackett in the Blues driving seat in March.
A former goalkeeper in his playing days, Gagliardi worked in recruitment roles at Bolton and Leyton Orient.
During his time at Pompey, he was responsible for first spotting Ronan Curtis at Derry City before his move to the south coast in June 2018.
The Blues have been considering implementing a sporting director prior to Cullen taking over from Mark Catlin as chief executive last month.
Now Cullen is determined to discover 'the best dynamic' to deliver success going forward.
Speaking at the Tony Goodall Fans' Conference, he said: ‘This is a new era for the first team. Danny and Nicky have brought in Simon Bassey, someone who will complement them in terms of personality.
‘He will provide immense support to the management team.
‘The sports science and medical department is as it was. On recruitment and analysis, Phil Boardman and Roberto Gagliardi are working long hours to identify players.
‘Roberto is extremely hard working and has brought great talent into the club. He spotted Ronan Curtis, a tremendous asset for this football club.
‘On a director of football, I won’t talk about individuals but I’m doing a comprehensive review.
‘I need to see how different roles interact with each other. I’m open to the idea, but it means different things at different clubs. We will find the best dynamic to achieve success.’
Phil Boardman remains head of recruitment, having been brought in by Jackett in the summer of 2017.