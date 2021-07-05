Danny Cowley confirmed the Italian is currently holding the reins in the role, having previously served as head of European scouting at Fratton Park.

Gagliardi's made a favourable impression on the head coach since succeeding Kenny Jackett in the Blues driving seat in March.

A former goalkeeper in his playing days, Gagliardi worked in recruitment roles at Bolton and Leyton Orient.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his time at Pompey, he was responsible for first spotting Ronan Curtis at Derry City before his move to the south coast in June 2018.

The Blues have been considering implementing a sporting director prior to Cullen taking over from Mark Catlin as chief executive last month.

Now Cullen is determined to discover 'the best dynamic' to deliver success going forward.

Speaking at the Tony Goodall Fans' Conference, he said: ‘This is a new era for the first team. Danny and Nicky have brought in Simon Bassey, someone who will complement them in terms of personality.

Roberto Gagliardi is Pompey's interim sporting director. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

‘He will provide immense support to the management team.

‘The sports science and medical department is as it was. On recruitment and analysis, Phil Boardman and Roberto Gagliardi are working long hours to identify players.

‘Roberto is extremely hard working and has brought great talent into the club. He spotted Ronan Curtis, a tremendous asset for this football club.

‘On a director of football, I won’t talk about individuals but I’m doing a comprehensive review.

‘I need to see how different roles interact with each other. I’m open to the idea, but it means different things at different clubs. We will find the best dynamic to achieve success.’