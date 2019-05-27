Michael Eisner has congratulated Charlton on their promotion to the Championship.

The Pompey chairman passed on his best wishes via Twitter after Lee Bowyer’s side clinched their place in the second tier with a 2-1 win against Sunderland at Wembley.

Patrick Bauer’s last-gasp winner deep into time added on at the end of extra-time sealed the Addicks’ League One play-off final victory.

It also meant a second heartbreaking defeat for the Black Cats at the home of football this term, following their Checkatrade Trophy final loss on penalties to the Blues back in March.

Eisner added he was awaiting renewing rivalries with the Black Cats next season, following five encounters over the course of the 2018-19 campaign.

The Pompey chairman said: ‘Congrats to @CAFCofficial for their promotion to the Championship. We will be seeing Sunderland again next season. #PUP’