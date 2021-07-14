Pompey chaiman Michael Eisner. Picture: Joe Pepler

A single screenshot has been widely shared on social media today appearing to be from a group Snapchat conversation.

The messages refer to three black England players who failed to score penalties in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka have faced a torrent of racist abuse online after they had spot-kicks saved in Gareth Southgate’s side’s shootout loss to Italy.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey are looking into the messages, which refer to lynching, bombing and death threats with monkey emojis used, along with the N-word.

And Eisner, whose Tornante Company purchased the Blues in 2017, has outlined a zero-tolerance policy and there will be consequences for anyone who ‘engages in racist behavior in social media or elsewhere’.

Eisner wrote on Twitter: ‘There is no place for hatred or bigotry of any kind at Portsmouth FC or any other organization with which I’m affiliated.