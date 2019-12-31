Portsmouth challenged to end awful away form at unconquerable Gillingham

Pompey must ‘stand up and be counted’ as they strive to reverse their battered away form at Gillingham.

That’s the verdict of Kenny Jackett, whose side tomorrow travel to a team boasting seven-straight wins in all competitions at home.

Pompey's 3-1 loss at MK Dons on Sunday represented their sixth defeat in 10 away League One fixtures this season. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

Steve Evans’ men are presently 11th, a placing underpinned by a remarkable Priestfield Stadium winning streak since November 12.

During that run of seven-consecutive wins on home soil, they have conceded just once, representing a massive test for the Blues.

In comparison, Pompey have won two of their 10 away matches in League One this season, losing 3-1 at struggling MK Dons on Sunday.

And Jackett has acknowledged his troops must significantly improve results on the road.

He said: ‘You are not looking at any one particular game away from home, we haven't done enough, our away record hasn’t been good enough.

‘Sunday was another disappointing one, we have to make sure we address that on New Year’s Day at Gillingham.

‘What’s the problem? A little bit of everything. I don’t think it’s one particular issue, we have to make sure we can compete and be more resilient, in our last two away games we have conceded seven goals.

‘We had a lot of the game against MK Dons, but you need to make that pay – we didn’t.

‘It was not an Accrington, but definitely still a frustrating result for us, and now we have a hard game at Gillingham.

‘They have a good record, it’s a tough place to go, and we must make sure we stand up and be counted.’