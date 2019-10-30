Mark Catlin has revealed Pompey are on the verge of unveiling their Milton end blueprint.

The Blues have consistently remained tight-lipped over plans to improve Fratton Park, a stance which has frustrated many supporters.

However, their chief executive insists the club are ready to break that policy and lift the lid on their vision for the 121-year-old stadium.

Speaking at last night’s Pompey Supporters’ Trust AGM, Catlin explained how an announcement on the Milton end, in particular, is imminent.

And he is convinced the Fratton faithful will be encouraged once the information is released into the public domain.

Catlin said: ‘We've got the master plan, we know what we want to do in the larger Fratton area.

‘You can't put a new 15,000 stand and not address underlying issues of infrastructure outside of it.

‘Take conference facilities as an example. Are you going to attract people to nice new plush facilities and bring corporations down which we are going to need in the long term?

‘We have a master plan, we know what we want to do, unless we can acquire property in and around it’s going to be like walking into an industrial estate.

‘Tactically we are trying to buy up property, which we have been trying to keep quiet.

‘The H&A board have been shown drawings going back a few months and we all agree about now getting it out, putting the onus back onto the council – and Michael has come around to that idea.

‘We are very much on the verge of showing the plans and holding some fan consultation meetings of what we want to do to the Milton end, for a start.

‘We are limited, there are houses at the back, but it is going to look amazing, disabled facilities will be there, that is within our control.

‘We are going to have to show our hand now at least some part. I can sense the frustration among fans, after two-and-a-half years they are asking what have you done.

‘However, we won't be doing the North stand, there are other elements at play, let’s say, and we’ll be in a no-win situation.’

A surprise presence at last night’s event in Fratton Park’s Victory Lounge, was Kenny Jackett.

Pompey’s boss, who earlier in the day agreed to attend the function, took questions from the floor.

Jackett added ‘I don’t think for the division we are in there’s major surgery needed.

‘I believe in the players we have and my ability to preserve and produce a successful team.’