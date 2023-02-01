And the Blues are adamant the attacker still possesses a Fratton Park future under new head coach John Mousinho.

It is understood Lincoln lodged interest in Hackett late on Tuesday as the clock ticked down on the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has made just five League One starts this season, instead being largely utilised as an impact substitute, as highlighted in last weekend’s eye-catching cameo at Peterborough.

Cullen declined to confirm the name of the club involved in the deadline day interest.

However, he is adamant the Blues have no intention of cashing in on Hackett, who signed a new two-year deal in May.

Pompey’s chief executive told The News: ‘There was some reported interest in Reeco, but he is a player we committed to a new contract in the summer and is very much part of the squad.

‘He gives us something different, you can see the talent and he still has bags and bags of potential. As we saw at Peterborough when he made an impact, he can also provide a difference.

Reeco Hackett was the subject of deadline day interest from League One rivals Lincoln. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

‘We see all of that – and there wasn’t much interest from us letting him leave. Reeco is a big part of us going forward this season and beyond.

‘We agreed a new contract with him in the summer because we believe in him and that’s still the case.

‘While we were aware of some interest in Reeco, for us it was all about him continuing to be part of the squad going forward.’

Hackett’s impressive 22-minute stint off the bench at Peterborough represented his first minutes under Mousinho.

According to Cullen, the hectic recent schedule has hindered the head coach’s opportunity to work with his full squad on the training ground.

And the Blues boss still needs time to properly gauge an opinion on Hackett’s talents.

Cullen added: ‘John hasn’t seen that much of Reeco.

‘Our head coach came in the day before Exeter, then the players were off Sunday, on Monday they travelled to Fleetwood, Tuesday was the game, Wednesday they were off, Thursday was more of a recovery session prior to Peterborough.

‘Then on the Friday it was going to Peterborough for a Saturday game, Monday’s more of a recovery day.

‘The first real training session John has been able to do with everybody was on Tuesday.