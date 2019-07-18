Have your say

Pompey are closing in on Marcus Harness.

It is understood the Blues are currently in negotiations with the Burton Albion winger.

Harness has been at the club’s Roko training base today ahead of a switch to Fratton Park.

The 23-year-old amassed six goals and seven assists in 39 appearances as the Brewers finished ninth in League One last season.

Harness, who's had loan spells at Aldershot and Port Vale, caught the eye for Nigel Clough’s men in Pompey's 2-1 victory at the Pirelli Stadium in April.

Regarded as one of Burton’s prized assets, the Coventry-born ace scored a superb winner in his side’s 2-1 pre-season win over Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Harness chiefly operates as a right winger, but can also play on the left and in a central role.

He has a year remaining on his Brewers deal, meaning Pompey will pay a substantial fee to acquire him.

Wigan are in hot pursuit of Pompey prized-asset Jamal Lowe.

Kenny Jackett insisted a fee for last season's 17-goal top scorer is still to be agreed, although the two clubs are not far apart on an agreement.

The Pompey boss has previously stated he’s happy to have three wide men in his squad ahead of this campaign’s promotion challenge.

Jackett opted to utilise four wingers last summer, with Lowe, Ronan Curtis, David Wheeler and Andre Green viewed as the early-season options.

Viv Solomon-Otabor and Lloyd Isgrove were added to the manager’s squad in January as Green was recalled by Aston Villa, while Wheeler returned to QPR after starting just a single league game.

But Pompey do not see Harness as a direct replacement for Lowe.

Curtis remains a key player after a barnstorming maiden Fratton Park campaign, scoring 12 times in 48 appearances.

Meanwhile, Pompey re-signed Ryan Williams on a free transfer after he departed Rotherham.

Gareth Evans has also operated on the flank during pre-season wins against UCD and the Hawks.