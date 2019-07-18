Have your say

Pompey are closing in on Marcus Harness.

It is understood the Blues are currently in negotiations with the Burton winger as a replacement for Jamal Lowe.

Harness has been at the club’s Roko training base today ahead of a potential switch to Fratton Park.

The 23-year-old amassed six goals and seven assists in 39 appearances as the Brewers finished ninth in League One last season.

Harness, who's had loan spells at Aldershot and Port Vale, netted a superb goal to deliver Burton a 2-1 pre-season victory over Sheffield United on Tuesday.

His arrival would allow Lowe to depart for Wigan.

Kenny Jackett insisted a fee for last season's 17-goal top scorer is still to be agreed, although the two clubs are not far apart on an agreement.