Portsmouth closing in on making fifth signing of the summer
Danny Cowley revealed Pompey are 'close' to unveiling their fifth signing of the summer.
And the Blues head coach anticipates the arrival of his latest addition to be rubber-stamped this weekend.
Pompey have already brought in four players this summer as Cowley overhauls his squad.
Both midfielders Ryan Tunnicliffe and Shaun Williams have arrived after leaving Luton and Millwall respectively, while defender Clark Robertson moved to PO4 having left Rotherham.
All three featured for the Blues in the first half of their 5-2 pre-season friendly win at Hawks this afternoon.
Now, Cowley has stated signing number five is not too far away.
He said: ‘I'm hoping, I'm quite close to one (signing), I believe.
‘We're quite close to one, which would be good, but we've still got a lot to do.
‘I could reveal it (permanent or loan signing), we're close to one and, hopefully, we'll announce it in due course.
‘I'm anticipating some point this weekend - half time in the England game.’