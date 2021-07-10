Pompey head coach Danny Cowley. Picture: Kieron Louloudis

And the Blues head coach anticipates the arrival of his latest addition to be rubber-stamped this weekend.

Pompey have already brought in four players this summer as Cowley overhauls his squad.

Both midfielders Ryan Tunnicliffe and Shaun Williams have arrived after leaving Luton and Millwall respectively, while defender Clark Robertson moved to PO4 having left Rotherham.

Now, Cowley has stated signing number five is not too far away.

He said: ‘I'm hoping, I'm quite close to one (signing), I believe.

‘We're quite close to one, which would be good, but we've still got a lot to do.

‘I could reveal it (permanent or loan signing), we're close to one and, hopefully, we'll announce it in due course.