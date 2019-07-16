Have your say

Pompey coach Paul Robinson has quit to join Millwall.

The former Blues skipper combined his Fratton Park part-time role with turning out for the Hawks last season.

However, having retired at the campaign’s end, he has elected to take up a full-time under-23 coaching position at The Den.

For Robinson, it reunites him with the club he skippered to promotion from League One, when managed by Kenny Jackett.

That close association brought the defender back to Fratton Park last summer, taking his place among the Blues’ backroom staff.

He previously made 38 appearances and scored twice during Pompey’s 2014-15 campaign, after recruited by Andy Awford.

Robinson departed the Blues as a player in July 2015, linking up with AFC Wimbledon after rendered surplus to requirements by Paul Cook.

In a statement, Pompey said: ‘Portsmouth Football Club would like to thank Paul for his contribution and we wish him all the best back at The Den.’