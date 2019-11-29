Pompey have been ranked ninth in the maiden Fan Engagement Index.

Compiled by Fan Insights, chief executive Mark Catlin's monthly Q&A sessions have been pinpointed as one of the reasons behind the Blues being placed in the top 10 for the 2018-19 season.

Pompey fans celebrate. Picture: Daniel Chesterton

With the 92 clubs of the top four divisions scored, Pompey finished ahead of every Premier League side – including leaders Liverpool, current-holders Manchester City and south-coast rivals Southampton.

They also were third in League One behind AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster.

Clubs were judged on their relationship with supporters, taking into account dialogue, governance and transparency.

Kevin Rye, owner of Fan Insights, said: ‘What I particularly admire about Portsmouth was how they have continued with the culture of Fan Engagement that was set under fan ownership.

‘When clubs are taken over, it’s very common for them to change everything, but that hasn’t happened. Credit needs to be paid to the Eisners, CEO Mark Catlin and his staff for not doing this.’

Catlin highlighted fan engagement was key during the Pompey Supporters’ Trust era and the club has continued that since the Tornante Company’s August 2017 takeover.

He said: ‘Supporter engagement was key under the previous owners and everyone wanted to make sure that continued following the takeover in the summer of 2017.

‘We are pleased that has been recognised by the Fan Engagement Index and will work hard to try to climb even higher up the table next year.’