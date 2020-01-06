Have your say

Pompey have completed a deal for forward Reeco Hackett-Fairchild from National League Bromley.

The 21-year-old becomes the Blues’ second arrival of the January transfer window following last week’s loan signing of Steve Seddon from Birmingham.

Hackett-Fairchild has joined for an undisclosed fee and been handed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Fratton Park.

Although, Pompey have the option for a further 12 months.

The former Charlton youngster netted eight times for Bromley this season, with his goals helping the Ravens to fourth in the National League table.

His last game for the Hayes Lane outfit was Saturday's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Notts County, with the youngster coming on as a 71st-minute substitute.

Pompey new-boy Reeco Hackett-Fairchild. Picture: Portsmouth FC

The last goal he scored for Bromely came in their 3-3 draw with Harrogate on November 16.

Hackett-Fairchild was released by Charlton in the summer following two goals in 24 outings.

The forward goes straight into the Blues squad for Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy game against Walsall.