Pompey have signed Marcus Harness from Burton for an undisclosed fee.

But the Blues still haven’t given up hope of partnering the attacking midfielder with Jamal Lowe.

The 23-year-old today signed a three-year deal, with Pompey holding an option for an additional 12 months.

It represents Kenny Jackett’s seventh signing of the summer – and arguably the most eye-catching of those recruited permanently.

Harness performed impressively during Pompey’s trip to Burton in April, a game which finished in a 2-1 victory for Jackett’s men.

The winger was a constant menace before substituted on 84 minutes in a match the Blues were fortunate to win through Matt Clarke’s late goal.

He totalled six goals in 39 games last term, bringing himself to the attention of Pompey this summer.

Harness, who can play across the attacking three, arrives at Fratton Park at a time when Wigan continue to pursue Jamal Lowe.

Pompey, however, are adamant they will not be forced to part with last season’s 17-goal top scorer, throwing up the potential of featuring alongside Harness in the attacking three.

Jackett told portsmouthfc.co.uk: ‘He improved as last season went on and had a great campaign overall.

‘I feel that Marcus can play in any of those three positions behind the striker and is a really exciting signing for us.

‘He’s got plenty of pace, can handle the ball and go past people – it gives us a really good variation of attacking options.’