Pompey have unveiled Sean Raggett as their fifth signing of the summer.

The towering centre-half has been recruited on a season-long loan from Norwich and today trained with his new team-mates.

Raggett made 10 appearances and scored once during a loan spell at Rotherham last season.

However, he has made just two substitute appearances for Norwich since joining from Lincoln in August 2017.

Kenny Jackett had been seeking an additional centre-half following last week’s signing of Paul Downing.

With Matt Clarke joining Brighton and Jack Whatmough out until February, Raggett boosts their number of senior central defenders to three.

He will joined Downing and Burgess competing for the two centre-half spots in Jackett’s side for the campaign ahead.

In addition, promising Matt Casey yesterday signed a new 12-month deal.

The 19-year-old is highly regarded by the Blues, yet presently has three experienced performers well ahead of him in the pecking order.

Pompey have also signed James Bolton, Ellis Harrison, Downing and Ryan Williams this summer.

Apart from Williams, all of the summer signings were today at Roko for the start of Pompey’s pre-season training.

Also among their number was Jamal Lowe, who continues to attract attention, despite the Blues’ determination to retain the talented winger.

Williams, who yesterday joined on a two-year deal, has been given time to house hunt with his ypung family, but will train with his new club for the first time on Monday.