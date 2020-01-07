Pompey have completed the loan signing of Barnsley midfielder Cameron McGeehan.

The 24-year-old arrives at Fratton Park until the end of the season – a move that was exclusively revealed by The News on Monday.

He becomes manager Kenny Jackett’s third signing of the January transfer window, following swoops for Steve Seddon and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.

McGeehan represents a real statement of intent from the Blues, who are keen to bolster their promotion push in the second half of the season.

The former Northern Ireland under-21 international was a key man in Barnsley’s successful bid to return to the Championship last season, making 44 appearances and scoring six goals as the Tykes finished second behind title-winners Luton.

However, he has found game time under new Oakwell manager Gerhard Struber hard to come by in recent weeks.

Pompey new-boy Cameron McGeehan Picture: Portsmouth FC

Following the Austrian’s appointment in November, McGeehan had made just two substitute appearances, with his last outing coming from the bench in the 5-3 home defeat at the hands of QPR on December 14.

The Tykes signed midfielder Marcel Ritzmaier from Struber’s former club, Wolfsberger AC, on Monday, freeing up a loan move for McGeehan.

Reports suggest that Pompey saw off stiff competition for a player who broke his leg at Fratton Park while playing for Luton in January 2017.

He’d been linked with several Championship clubs, including Cardiff and Stoke – now managed by Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill.