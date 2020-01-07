Pompey have completed the loan signing of Barnsley midfielder Cameron McGeehan.
The 24-year-old arrives at Fratton Park until the end of the season – a move that was exclusively revealed by The News on Monday.
He becomes manager Kenny Jackett’s third signing of the January transfer window, following swoops for Steve Seddon and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.
McGeehan represents a real statement of intent from the Blues, who are keen to bolster their promotion push in the second half of the season.
The former Northern Ireland under-21 international was a key man in Barnsley’s successful bid to return to the Championship last season, making 44 appearances and scoring six goals as the Tykes finished second behind title-winners Luton.
However, he has found game time under new Oakwell manager Gerhard Struber hard to come by in recent weeks.
Following the Austrian’s appointment in November, McGeehan had made just two substitute appearances, with his last outing coming from the bench in the 5-3 home defeat at the hands of QPR on December 14.
The Tykes signed midfielder Marcel Ritzmaier from Struber’s former club, Wolfsberger AC, on Monday, freeing up a loan move for McGeehan.
Reports suggest that Pompey saw off stiff competition for a player who broke his leg at Fratton Park while playing for Luton in January 2017.
He’d been linked with several Championship clubs, including Cardiff and Stoke – now managed by Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill.