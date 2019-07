Have your say

Pompey have sealed John Marquis’ capture from Doncaster.

The striker has agreed a three-year deal at Fratton Park, with the Blues having a club option for another 12 months.

The fee is in excess of £1m for the 27-year-old, although that figure could rise to nearly £2m with add-ons.

Marquis will go straight into the Pompey squad for Saturday’s trip to Shrewsbury.