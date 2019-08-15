Pompey have received interest from sides looking to end Bryn Morris’ Fratton frustration.

But Kenny Jackett confirmed there’s been no concrete offers for the midfielder - and feels he could still play himself back into first-team contention.

The Blues are prepared to consider an exit for the midfielder before the close of the transfer window if any firm bids are received.

Jackett said: ‘We’ve had one or two enquiries for Bryn, but no offers. So we’ll see really.

‘There’s a difference between an enquiry asking if he’s available or how much he is and an offer saying we’ll take him sent officially to the club.

‘You don’t sell people, other people buy them.

Pompey's Bryn Morris. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘There’s been enquiries and no offers. Until that changes he’s our player - and a good player.

Jackett admitted it’s been hard for Morris to settle since joining from Shrewsbury in January, but isn’t writing him off yet.

He added: ‘It has (been hard for him to settle). Being out of the team and injured you wonder if one produces the other.

‘He’s fit and training tomorrow, so hopefully he can get into full training.

‘He’s a very fit lad, very fit lad, in terms of his actual running stats being off the wall and his conditioning.

‘Whether then sometimes those lads are quite finely tuned, I don’t know.

‘It’s just a frustrating time for him because none of the injuries he’s had have been anything serious.

‘Anyway, hopefully he can put it behind him, start training and build a good base of fitness.

‘It hasn’t happened yet in pre-season, he’s come back in and then he’s out again.

‘Time’s on his side in terms of the season, there’s plenty to go and if he can get himself fit he can push in there definitely.’