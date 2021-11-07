Portsmouth confirm Wycombe Wanderers trip with doubt surrounding Adams Park clash
Pompey’s clash with Wycombe is taking place as scheduled.
The trip to Adams Park next Saturday had been thrown into doubt over international call-ups.
The game was originally expected to bite the dust, with Danny Cowley’s men anticipating three players being selected by their country - the minimum required to call a game off.
Miguel Azeez’s omission by England under-20 meant only Gavin Bazunu and Joel Morrell had been selected by their nations, however.
But Cowley yesterday explained a third Wycombe player, Sullay Kaikai had been named in Sierra Leone’s squad, in addition to the Republic of Ireland and Gibraltar selections of Daryl Horgan and Tjay De Barr respectively.
Gareth Ainsworth opted to play his side’s game at Gillingham in similar circumstances last month, however, and is now following a similar avenue.
Pompey have received an allocation of 1,800 seats for the game, with tickets on sale to season-ticket holders and members. Remaining tickets will then go on sale at 5.30pm on Monday.