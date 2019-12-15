Have your say

Former Pompey youngster Conor Chaplin celebrated his first career hat-trick in Barnsley’s 5-3 Championship win against QPR.

And there were plenty of congratulatory tweets, likes and retweets on social media from former Fratton Park colleagues and friends as they took delight in a major milestone for the popular ex-Blues striker.

Chaplin, who has now scored six goals in his past six Tykes outings, left PO4 in the summer of 2018 after finding game time difficult to come by under Kenny Jackett.

Signing for Coventry, the Worthing-born ace left with a Pompey record of 25 goals in 122 appearances.

He never managed a hat-trick for his boyhood club, with doubles against Barnet (September 2015) and Leyton Orient (January 2017) the closest he came to taking home a Blues match ball.

The front man, whom the Fratton faithful labelled ‘One of our own’ has never forgotten his roots despite his exit.

Former Pompey forward Conor Chaplin Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

And that’s reflected in the congratulations he’s received from his Pompey connections following a day to remember at Oakwell.

Among the, via Twitter, Jed Wallace used the two hands raised in the air emoji to pass one his best wishes to his one-time team-mate.

Jamal Lowe said’ All ma guys are ballers CC19’, before blowing a few kisses in Chaplin’s direction – a tweet liked by Craig MacGillivray.

Brandon Haunstrup commented: ‘Congrats my man’.

Alan Knight tweeted: ‘Congrulations mush’ before signing off with a thumbs up.

Adam Webster retweeted Chaplin’s ‘First career hat-trick. What a feeling’ tweet.

Meanwhile, The News’ chief sports writer, Neil Allen tweeted: ‘Well done, Conor! Many congratulations.’