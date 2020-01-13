Portsmouth continue to be linked with defender as Kenny Jackett provides transfer update - League One gossip
The January transfer window is 13 days old but rumours are still circulating around League One clubs and potential deals.
Monday 13 January 2020 09:52
Here, we’ve rounded up all of of the latest third-tier transfer gossip and rumour – with news from Sunderland, Portsmouth, Oxford United, Ipswich Town and
Doncaster Rovers.
1. Karl Robinson linked with a shock switch
Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has emerged as a surprise candidate for the Malaga job. (Football Insider)
Getty Images
2. Blades target centre back
Sheffield United have made two centre-halves their top priorities during this months transfer window, with Ipswich Towns Luke Woolfenden understood to be among the players they are monitoring. (The Star)
Getty Images
3. Black Cats to lose striker?
Sunderlands on-loan Reading striker Marc McNulty has emerged as a target for Swindon Town. (The Sun)
Getty Images
4. Parky comments on linked striker
Phil Parkinson has confirmed that Sunderland are not pursuing a deal for Gary Madine. (Sunderland Echo)
Getty Images
