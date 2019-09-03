Pompey could have a new debutant tonight.

Josh Flint is set to be involved against Crawley as the Blues start the defence of the EFL Trophy.

The versatile Waterlooville left-footer completed his two-year apprenticeship with the academy earlier this summer.

Although he wasn't offered a third-year scholarship, Pompey kept the 18-year-old on during pre-season to help him regain his fitness, after breaking his arm last season.

Flint, who attended Queen's Inclosure Primary School and Crookhorn College, featured for the Blues in their 4-2 friendly win at Woking.

And now he’s been earmarked for a role to play against League Two Crawley.

Boss Kenny Jackett said: ‘There will be one or two youngsters involved.

‘I’m just waiting on the side and will assess it but there’ll be one or two around.

‘We helped Josh recover from his injury and he’s left-footed - there aren’t many left-footers in our squad.

‘That’s going to be in his favour. Balancing off the side with two left-footers rather than we’ve generally had Ronan Curtis, who likes to cut inside.

‘The fans like to see local lads and there are a few around our youth department.’

Leon Maloney, who didn’t complete a deadline-day switch to Volendam, is likely to play his part after being on the bench against QPR and Blackpool.

Joe Hancott, Pompey’s youngest player in the club’s history, may also be involved.