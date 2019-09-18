Gareth Evans reckons Pompey could have snatched a victory against Burton if they'd been awarded a ‘nailed-on’ penalty before Brett Pitman salvaged the hosts a point.

The fans’ favourite believes the Blues should have been given the chance to level the score from 12 yards earlier than they eventually did.

Gareth Evans reckons Andy Cannon was denied a penalty against Burton. Picture: Joe Pepler

Brett Pitman’s 95th-minute spot-kick after Ellis Harrison was nudged over by Jake Buxton ensured Kenny Jackett’s men collected a point at Fratton Park.

However, Evans is convinced that Andy Cannon was fouled inside the area 10 minutes prior. The former Rochdale man went down under a challenge from Lucas Akins, but the referee wasn’t interested.

It would have handed Pompey an opportunity to equaliser with time remaining to win the League One encounter.

Evans wasn’t far from the incident and thought it was obvious at the time.

He said: ‘We felt like Andy should have been awarded a penalty.

‘I was about 10-15 yards away from it and thought it was a nailed-on penalty.

‘The officials sort of ummed and ahhed about it and didn’t really want to give it.

‘That probably had an impact on the decision right at the end for Ellis’ penalty.

‘If they’d have given Andy’s then they possibly wouldn’t have given Ellis’

‘But ultimately if Andy had won a penalty it would have been 2-2 with around 10 minutes left and we could have possibly snatched the win.

‘Andy knocked it past the Burton lad, he stuck his leg out and tripped Andy over. It was a bit of an obvious penalty if you ask me but the referee wasn't having any of it.

‘The linesman was right by it, which was probably more disappointing than the referee’s decision.

‘I felt like the linesman could have got involved but from what I could tell, he didn’t really have any say.’