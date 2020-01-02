Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest transfer news.

Portsmouth COULD lose star man as Sheffield Wednesday striker could make League One switch - gossip

The January transfer window is finally upon us, with a whole host of clubs eyeing deals.

Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest League One transfer gossip from around the web.

Rocky Bushiri's time at Blackpool has been cut short and the defender has returned to parent club Norwich City. (Blackpool Gazette)

1. Exit confirmed

Rocky Bushiri's time at Blackpool has been cut short and the defender has returned to parent club Norwich City. (Blackpool Gazette)
AFP via Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
Sunderland-linked striker Sam Winnall has fuelled rumours of a January exit by claiming his future at current club Sheffield Wednesday remains uncertain. (Sunderland Echo)

2. Sam Winnall to Sunderland?

Sunderland-linked striker Sam Winnall has fuelled rumours of a January exit by claiming his future at current club Sheffield Wednesday remains uncertain. (Sunderland Echo)
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is hopeful the club will make their first signing of the January transfer window before the third round FA Cup tie at Burnley on Saturday. (Peterborough Telegraph)

3. Darren Ferguson eyes deals

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is hopeful the club will make their first signing of the January transfer window before the third round FA Cup tie at Burnley on Saturday. (Peterborough Telegraph)
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
Belgium left-back Laurens De Bock has returned to Leeds United after his loan spell with Sunderland was cut short. (Sunderland Echo)

4. Laurens De Bock returns to Leeds United

Belgium left-back Laurens De Bock has returned to Leeds United after his loan spell with Sunderland was cut short. (Sunderland Echo)
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3