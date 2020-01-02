Portsmouth COULD lose star man as Sheffield Wednesday striker could make League One switch - gossip The January transfer window is finally upon us, with a whole host of clubs eyeing deals. Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest League One transfer gossip from around the web. 1. Exit confirmed Rocky Bushiri's time at Blackpool has been cut short and the defender has returned to parent club Norwich City. (Blackpool Gazette) AFP via Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo 2. Sam Winnall to Sunderland? Sunderland-linked striker Sam Winnall has fuelled rumours of a January exit by claiming his future at current club Sheffield Wednesday remains uncertain. (Sunderland Echo) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo 3. Darren Ferguson eyes deals Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is hopeful the club will make their first signing of the January transfer window before the third round FA Cup tie at Burnley on Saturday. (Peterborough Telegraph) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo 4. Laurens De Bock returns to Leeds United Belgium left-back Laurens De Bock has returned to Leeds United after his loan spell with Sunderland was cut short. (Sunderland Echo) Getty Images Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3