Deadline day passed without Pompey activity as the summer transfer window gently shut.

There were no fresh Fratton Park faces by the 5pm closure – and similarly nobody had departed.

It represented a low-key end to a window which had seen eight new recruits during the summer, with heavy outlays on John Marquis, Marcus Harness and Ellis Harrison.

Yet, following Marquis’ arrival on July 31, there have been no more additions to Kenny Jackett’s squad.

Following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Blackpool, Pompey’s boss had intimated he was in the market for a midfielder.

He had previously stated there remained room within his playing budget to secure another summer capture.

However, at this afternoon’s pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow night’s Leasing.com Trophy match with Crawley, he conceded there were unlikely to be any signings.

Jackett is notoriously unreliable when answering media questions on transfer targets – yet, on this occasion, was accurate.

Deals can still be reached for out-of-contract players, with left-back James Meredith continuing to train with the Blues.

Former Norwich and Bromley right-sided player Richard Brindley is also still present, while ex-AFC Wimbledon winger Nathan Wood today started a week-long trial.

Meanwhile, there remained no takers for wantaway keeper Luke McGee, despite the Blues also keen to engineer his exit.

Interest in Bryn Morris was ended through the midfielder’s ongoing injury problems, which now involve a trip to Ireland tomorrow to consult a specialist.

Another to attract phone calls has been Oli Hawkins, but Jackett has been adamant he wanted the striker to remain at Fratton Park.

Pompey must now wait until January 1, 2020, before recruiting players from other clubs.