Pompey have decided to postpone their League One clash against Southend on Saturday.

The Blues’ request to call the game off has been accepted by the Football League, after having three players called up for international duty.

Craig MacGillivray has been selected in Scotland's squad for the first time, Ronan Curtis is away with the Republic of Ireland and Ross McCrorie will represent Scotland under-21s.

Manager Kenny Jackett was thinking about going ahead with the game despite being without three players who all started in the 1-1 draw with Blackpool.

However, Marcus Harness sustained a thigh strain at Bloomfield Road and was forced to limp off after 40 minutes.

The summer signing from Burton is expected to be on the treatment table for up to two weeks.

And that’s prompted Pompey to take the decision to rearrange the clash with the Shrimpers at Fratton Park.

The Blues boss said: ‘We had the three boys called up by their countries and then Marcus Harness was injured at Blackpool.

‘He’s expected to be out for 7-14 days with a thigh strain, which would have left us without four of our starters from the last game.

‘Because of that, we have reluctantly taken the decision to postpone next Saturday’s match against Southend.’