Portsmouth defender asks for fans' help to recover shirt after having car broken into
Haji Mnoga has asked for fans’ help after having a Pompey shirt stolen from his car last night.
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 10:52 am
The defender's requested to be put in touch with anyone potentially selling the Blues' white away strip with his name and number 37 on the back.
Mnoga posted a photo on social media saying that a Taylor Seymour goalkeeping shirt with his number 42 was also taken.
The academy product posted on Twitter: 'If anyone sees this shirt or my white MNOGA 37 shirt for sale please direct me to it.
'Retweets would be appreciated, it got stolen from my car last night.'
Mnoga has played nine time for Pompey this season, scoring one goal.