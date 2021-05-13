Portsmouth defender asks for fans' help to recover shirt after having car broken into

Haji Mnoga has asked for fans’ help after having a Pompey shirt stolen from his car last night.

By Will Rooney
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 10:52 am
Haji Mnoga. Picture: Joe Pepler

The defender's requested to be put in touch with anyone potentially selling the Blues' white away strip with his name and number 37 on the back.

Mnoga posted a photo on social media saying that a Taylor Seymour goalkeeping shirt with his number 42 was also taken.

The academy product posted on Twitter: 'If anyone sees this shirt or my white MNOGA 37 shirt for sale please direct me to it.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

'Retweets would be appreciated, it got stolen from my car last night.'

Mnoga has played nine time for Pompey this season, scoring one goal.