Brandon Haunstrup needs surgery on his right knee – but the injury his not as bad as first feared.

The Pompey full-back will go under the knife on Friday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee – ruling him out for between 6-8 weeks.

The defender picked up this injury in the final minutes of Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Peterborough.

He was helped off the pitch by head physio Bobby Bacic and another member of the club’s medical staff, and replaced by Ross McCrorie.

The Blues were initially unsure of the extent of the problem, but have now confirmed that surgery is required.

Haunstrup, who has become a key player for the Blues in recent weeks, is currently on crutches.

Playing at right-back in recent weeks, despite being left-footed, the 23-year-old has made 17 appearances this season and scored one goal.

On a positive injury note, both Andy Cannon (knee) and Sean Raggett (slight pull) are fit to travel to Accrington this Saturday.

They sat out the 2-2 draw with Posh because of injury.

The Blues are already without the suspended Christian Burgess for the trip to the Crown Ground.