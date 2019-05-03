Have your say

Christian Burgess believes Pompey clinching a third-place finish ahead of the League One play-offs is crucial.

And the centre-back claims the Blues deserve to end the campaign as the best side outside of the top two.

Christian Burgess Picture by Robin Jones.

Kenny Jackett’s troops head into their final-day clash with Accrington in the box seat to finish third.

Pompey hold a two-point advantage over fourth-placed Sunderland and Charlton, in fifth, with one game remaining.

The Fratton faithful had hoped automatic promotion would have been on the table for the visit of Accy.

However, the 3-2 home loss against Peterborough on Tuesday forced the Blues to settle for a play-off spot.

There was disappointment come the final whistle in midweek.

But Burgess insisted making sure of a third-place finish was important.

Should the Blues end the season immediately below both Luton and Barnsley, it would ensure a play-off semi-final second leg at Fratton Park.

And that is something the Pompey defender is eager to achieve.

Burgess said: ‘It’s an important game for us because the stats show that teams with a home leg second go through more often than not.

‘It’s important for us to show bouncebackability – probably getting what we deserve, which is to finish third on 90 points.

I feel like we deserve to finish third.

‘It will also establish a home second leg in the play-offs.

‘It will be playing either Doncaster or Peterborough, if we do.

‘It’s something we know that’s important and we have make it happen.’

Burgess revealed the Blues will have no added incentive heading into the play-offs.

That’s despite winning seven of their previous nine League One fixtures before defeat at the hands of the Posh.

Jackett’s side could potentially end the season on 90 points and not go up automatically.

Yet Burgess insisted they will not need any added motivation when they head into the play-offs.

He added: ‘It’s just about completing the challenge in front of us now.

‘That is the play-offs.

‘It’s two games against one of the sides then it’s a massive one at Wembley, if we get through.

‘We’re in a great position, with a massive opportunity to get promoted.’