Joe Dandy has departed Pompey.

And fellow youngster Josh Flint’s Fratton Park journey is also set to come to an end.

Dandy left last week upon the expiry of his third-year scholarship.

The 18-year-old skippered the Blues’ academy last campaign and was named the Scholar of the Year at the club’s end-of-season gala dinner.

Having suffered a long-term knee injury towards the back end of last term, the Ascot-born teenager was invited back to Fratton Park in the summer to get fit.

He then penned a contract until January and had a spell on loan at Bognor.

Joe Dandy, left, and Josh Flint. Pictures: Colin Farmery and Joe Pepler

Dandy also went on trial with National League side Aldershot last month.

Flint, meanwhile, was also given the opportunity to train with Pompey during the close season after breaking his arm, having initially been released in May.

But his hurtling progress won him a third-year scholarship until this month.

The Waterlooville lad was also rewarded with a first-team debut and his dream came true after he scored in the 3-1 EFL Trophy victory over Norwich under-21s in September.

He also featured in the 2-2 draw at Oxford in the competition.

Flint played for the reserves in their 2-2 draw against Exeter on Thursday.

His final outing will be for the reserves’ trip to Plymouth on Tuesday before he leaves his boyhood club.

The former Crookhorn College pupil has also been on loan at Bognor, while he underwent a trial with League Two Walsall in December.