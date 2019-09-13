Have your say

Sean Raggett will be available to face his parent club tomorrow.

The centre-back is eligible for Pompey’s Leasing.com Trophy game against Norwich under-21s (12.30pm).

That’s despite Raggett being on a season-long loan at Fratton Park from the Canaries.

There was initially some doubt whether the ex-Lincoln man would be allowed to be involved in the clash.

But a source at Norwich has told The News he’s been given the green light to feature.

Raggett’s had a stuttered start to his Blues career, sustaining an elbow injury in a behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly at Brighton.

Sean Raggett in action against Coventry. Picture: Joe Pepler

The 25-year-old’s made three appearances so far this campaign, with Pompey being patient as he aims to get up to speed.