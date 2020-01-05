James Bolton is hoping for a Champions League-like experience with Pompey.

The right-back wants the Blues to draw a big Premier League side in tonight's FA Cup fourth-round draw.

James Bolton celebrates his goal at Fleetwood with Christian Burgess, left. Picture: Paul Thompson

Bolton faced top-flight opposition in the past two campaigns at Shrewsbury, before moving to Fratton Park during the summer.

In 2017-18, the Shrews took West Ham to a replay in the third round, while they also earned a second bite of the cherry against Wolves in the fourth stage last season.

It was Bolton's maiden goal for the club which set Pompey on their way to a 2-1 victory at Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Now the Blues await news on who they’ll be drawn against in the next round.

It’s the FA Cup that has provided Bolton with some of his best footballing memories – and he wants to create more at PO4.

He said: ‘Last season for Shrewsbury, we played Wolves in the fourth round and the previous year we got to the third against West Ham.

‘I've had a couple of nice runs and it is nice to play those teams because you can test yourself against those sort of players.

‘The FA Cup is absolutely massive. I can remember myself playing at the very bottom and had to work my way up.

‘I've played at some mad grounds and then to play at Molineux, which was packed out.

‘Then I've played at West Ham and Stoke. Being a big Stoke fan, it was massive for me and sometimes had to pinch myself.

‘It's a massive competition. At Wolves, we walked out and they had a big light show going on and it was sold out.

‘For me, it was like playing in the Champions League. I look back now and those are the things you remember.

‘If you can get those big teams, you find a way to get the energy.

‘It's been a tough spell and we've got another game on Tuesday but if you draw Man United away, you get yourself ready.’