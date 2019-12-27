James Bolton admitted Pompey had done their homework when came to overcoming Wycombe’s delay tactics.

The Blues put the leaders to the sword as they picked up a 2-0 Boxing Day victory - and inflicted just a third League One defeat on the Chairboys.

Anthony Stewart gets a yellow for Wycombe at Fratton Park

But Kenny Jackett’s side had to keep their heads and come through a scrappy, disjointed opening 45 minutes at Fratton Park.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side took the opportunity to slow the game down whenever they could, with six minutes of first-half stoppage time played.

The home crowd’s frustration was growing at the visitor’s tactics, but the match swung the way of their side after the break with goals from Ben Close and Ronan Curtis.

Jackett hinted of his team facing a ‘different’ game from the entertaining win over Ipswich, when he spoke ahead of the clash.

And Bolton revealed Pompey were prepared for what they would face and worked on overcoming it by trying to keep the pace of the game as high as possible.

And the right-back pointed to the result as evidence their Blues’ prepations paid off.

He said: ‘It was pleasing to get the win because you can kind of end up coming down to their tempo.

‘The gaffer said this week about them wanting to do that, us trying to get it into play as quick as we can and quick set-pieces. It obviously paid off.

‘It was spoken about, to be fair, in the week. We knew what the score was and worked on doing things quicker.

‘We have to do that, especially when it’s 0-0 at home. I don’t mind it so much when we’re 2-0 up!

‘When it’s 0-0 and we’re at home with the crowd with us we have to make sure we speed things up - and that’s what we did.’

The Wycombe victory came against a side who started the day seven points clear at the top of League One.

Pompey matched the physicality of Gareth Ainsworth’s men in the rain, and once the goals arrived looked largely comfortable seeing out the victory.

The clean sheet made it 10 shut-outs for the season, and Bolton feels his team’s approach can now be carried forward into two away trips to MK Dons and Gillingham over the festive period.

He added: ‘We dug in and took our chances. That makes a difference.

‘If we’re nice and solid and do that, especially at home, we’re a force to be reckoned with.

‘We knew what to do. We knew it was going to be a real tough game and three points would be a big help towards our goal - and we achieved that.’