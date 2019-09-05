Have your say

James Bolton is ready to put his injury low behind and show Pompey fans what he can do.

The defender has told of his difficulty at settling in at Fratton Park after being left in the treatment room.

Bolton finally kickstarted his Blues career as he made his full debut in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy win against Crawley.

The 25-year-old got 90 minutes under his belt in the 1-0 win, after being restricted to just a sub’s outing at former club Shrewsbury on the opening day.

That game saw Bolton pick up an ankle injury which followed on from a groin issue picked up in pre-season.

The right-back admitted being sidelined when arriving at a new club had proved a challenge for him.

Pompey's James Bolton. Photo by Joe Pepler.

But after settling into his new surroundings and returning to fitness, the former Stoke trainee can sense momentum beginning to build.

Bolton said: ‘You want to come to a club and kick on straightaway.

‘You really want to make an impression but football’s football and these things happen.

‘I just have to look at the positives because it’s easy to dwell on it.

‘It has been (tough), massively. It does hit you harder when you’re not fit.

‘You take it for granted, you honestly do. Sometimes it’s not a good place to be.

‘It was more a frustrating one, to be honest.

‘But I’ve found a place to live now. My girlfriend is back at home so she can come down and find a job.

‘I’m looking forward to settling and that will help.

‘It can be hard to be away from your family and missus.

‘So I have to look at it positively, see I've got 90 minutes in the tank now - and go again.’

The circumstances surrounding Bury’s expulsion and international call-ups means the next two weekends are free of league duty for Pompey.

That means no game and Saturday before the rearranged Norwich under-21 EFL Trophy meeting next Saturday.

After a month out it’s a schedule which could suit Bolton.

He added: ‘For me, it’s what I need. I need those minutes.

‘I’ve had the recovery and gone straight into a 90, so that will take its toll on the body.

‘I’ve not had the playing time, so not having a game this weekend could do me good.

‘You want to be a part of it and help. You want to be involved.

There’s nothing worse than being sat in the stands. Even the bench is never nice. You’re in football to play games.

‘So obviously I just want to push on and get my fitness, so I can get those minutes into the legs.’