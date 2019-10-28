Have your say

Pompey defender Joe Hancott has been dealt a major injury blow.

The teenage talent suffered ACL damage in his right knee during training last Tuesday.

It’s an injury that will sideline him for several months.

The Isle of Wight ace, who is currently on loan at Bognor, has made two first-team appearances for Kenny Jackett’s side this season.

Hancott featured for the Blues in Leasing.com Trophy matches against Norwich under-21s and Oxford.

The 18-year-old also holds the record for being the youngest post-war player to feature for Pompey.

Joe Hancott

He was handed his senior debut by Jackett at the age of 16 years and 161 days against Fulham in the EFL Trophy in 2017.

Hancott has made three appearances during his loan stint at Nyewood Lane.