Up until the draw with Accrington nine days ago, the Blues had been utilising a three-man back-line with wing-backs.

And although Pompey scored more goals with this formation, they also became far more fragile at the back, conceding 16 times in six League One games.

As a result, former Huddersfield manager Cowley reverted to the system that gave the club success at the start of the season.

This has seen Brown return to his familiar left-back role, with the fit-again Connor Ogilvie partnering Sean Raggett in the centre.

It certainly paid dividends on Saturday as the Blues recorded their first clean sheet in four weeks as they beat Bolton 1-0.

And Brown welcomed the change while explaining how the defence will gel by having a consistent run as a unit.

The 31-year-old told The News: ‘I think the more games we play together, you know each other’s games and naturally that’s what happens.

Pompey's Lee Brown has made a request following the 1-0 win over Bolton. Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.

‘We’ll see over time but it’s just nice to get a consistent run and we want to get a good consistent back five, that includes the goalkeeper, in any team.

‘Hopefully we can play more games together without injuries or bookings getting in the way so we’ll see how we go.

‘I’ll play anywhere you know and wherever the gaffer wants me to play.

‘Personally I prefer left-back as I’ve played most of my career there. But if he wants me to play left of a three or as a wing-back, I’ll do whatever he wants me to do.

‘I think I can give more to the team at left-back if I need to. I’ll go wherever.’