Portsmouth defender linked with exit as THREE League One clubs target Championship winger - gossip

The January transfer window is now open, with League One clubs eyeing major deals!

And we’ve got all the latest gossip, with rumours from Sunderland, Portsmouth, Peterborough United, Oxford United and Doncaster Rovers. Just scroll down and click through the pages to take a look:

Sunderland are braced to receive bids for Ethan Robson after clubs show interest in midfielder. (Shields Gazette)

Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson reportedly could become a target of Peterborough United this month. (The Sun)

Bolton have been linked with a loan move for ex-Sunderland loanee Jimmy Dunne, who has just returned to parent club Burnley from a stint with Fleetwood Town. (The Sun)

Lincoln City remain close to completing their first signing of the month. (Lincolnshire Live)

Portsmouth defender Paul Downing has been linked with a January exit. (The Sun)

Oldham defender Tom Hamer has been linked with a move to Peterborough United. (The Sun)

Sunderland are hoping that they can agree a permanent move for Leeds United right-back Lewie Coyle. (The Sun)

Coventry City, Doncaster and Oxford United are interested in Middlesbrough winger Marcus Browne. (Football Insider)