Portsmouth defender makes his position on future clear as ex-Norwich City and Lincoln City man's lauded by supporters

The defender’s outstanding campaign was recognised as the club’s end-of-season awards as he collected a host of awards.

And the 28-year-old took the opportunity to underline he wants to stay put at Fratton Park, as his contract comes to a close.

The News reported last month talks were progressing well between the former Norwich and the club he joined in 2019.

Raggett stated there was still a distance to travel until an agreement was sealed, however, after being named The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season before the win over GIllingham.

When asked about the latest at Pompey’s end-of-season awards, Raggett said: ‘Next season? Hopefully, I’d love to be here.

‘I love the club and I’ve loved my time here.’

The appreciation of supporters for Raggett was evident as he picked eight fan-group awards at Fratton Park.

Sean Raggett is given one of a host of fan-group awards at Pompey's end-of-season dinner.

After Gavin Bazunu was named players’ player of the season, the man who’s made 151 Pompey appearances was recognised by Central Branch, London, Armed Forces, Northern Blues, Disabled Supporters Club, Chichester, Scandinavian Branch and Stateside.

Raggett was blown away with the acknowledgement from his club’s fans - but stressed he’d give those awards up for a top-six spot in a heartbeat.

He added: ‘The fans are the best I’ve ever seen.

‘So it’s a real honour and I appreciate all the awards I’ve received.

‘I feel I’m a player that gives everything.

‘I’d trade all these awards for a place in the play-offs, though.