Pompey defender Matt Casey has completed a loan move to Bognor.

The centre-back goes straight into the Rocks’ squad for their Isthmian League premier division trip to Leatherhead tomorrow.

Matt Casey in pre-season action against Bognor - the club he's joined on loan. Picture: Tommy McMillan

Bognor bosses Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake ran the rule over Casey during the Blues reserves’ 2-2 draw against Exeter at Nyewood Lane last night.

The 19-year-old was on target for Mark Kelly's side in the second half, while he was also skipper for the evening.

Casey’s yet to make a first-team appearance for Kenny Jackett’s men this campaign and had a brief spell at the Hawks.

Now he heads to the Rocks to enhance his promising progress.

Pearce said: ‘Matt did very well, showed some good touches and his positioning was good, too.’

Casey has played three times for Pompey in total, all coming on the road to last season's Checkatrade Trophy triumph at Wembley.