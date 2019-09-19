Have your say

Matt Casey is heading to the Hawks on loan.

The Pompey centre-back is poised to move to the Westleigh Park side and will be available for their FA Cup second qualifying round tie against Taunton Town on Saturday.

Casey is a product of the Blues’ academy and featured three times on the way to Checkatrade Trophy glory last season.

His encouraging progress was rewarded with a maiden professional contract at Fratton Park earlier this summer.

However, Casey’s yet to make an appearance for Kenny Jackett’s side this campaign.

He was earmarked to feature for the reserves against the Hawks in the Hampshire Senior Cup on Wednesday night but that fixture was postponed.

Matt Casey. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Now the Botley defender will join Paul Doswell’s men on loan and could make his debut on Saturday.