Nathan Thompson insists Pompey can once again ‘do a job’ on Sunderland talisman Aiden McGeady.

The Pompey defender is preparing for another tasty showdown with the Irishman in Saturday’s crunch League One promotion clash.

Nathan Thompson will again do battle with Aiden McGeady on Saturday. Picture: Joe Pepler

The third-placed Blues travel to the Stadium of Light one place and two points above the Black Cats. Both clubs are still firmly pushing to finish in the top two with three games remaining.

It will be Thompson who's tasked with nullifying McGeady – who was recently named in the PFA League One Team of the Year – for a third time this season.

The ex-Celtic winger proved a handful in the Blues’ Checkatrade Trophy triumph at Wembley last month, but offered little attacking threat in Kenny Jackett’s side’s 3-1 win at Fratton Park in December.

Despite McGeady admitting he’ll be playing with a fractured foot, Thompson feels he’ll still be difficult to keep tabs on.

But the former Swindon skipper is confident Pompey can neutralise the winger.

Thompson said: ‘Aiden is probably one of the only players capable in the league who can play with a weakened foot and still get away with it because he’s that good.

‘But it is a test that I am looking forward to.

‘Wembley was good fun and he is capable of a lot. He’s in the Team of the Year and is better than League One – even he knows that.

‘It’ll be an interesting one to see how it goes. It’s strange that he’s come out and said he’s injured because it will certainly play on my mind.

‘He is capable of turning the game on a sixpence. He’s got the step over, can move either way and if you don’t get tight then he’ll punish you in that sense.

‘As the game went on at Wembley, I felt I got closer and we got on top of the ball, which negates his potential.

‘We did a job on him at Fratton Park. We got close to him and got bodies around him.

‘He’s able to create a bit of room and they rely on him a little bit to create opportunities for players up front.

‘It's important we do a job on him again.’

Having met twice already this term, Thompson feels he's learnt how to deal with McGeady’s attacking threat.

He added: ‘It's important that I get tight to him. I know a little bit about him now and how he wants to play, which may help so we'll see.

‘You have to get tight and the defending side is more my strength than attacking.

‘I’ll make sure I get tight and do the job the best I can.

‘It is a good test. If you look at what he has achieved and what he’s got then he is even a top-end Championship player and could play there quite easily.’