Have your say

Lee Brown believes this summer will tell the true extent of the ambition of Pompey’s owners.

The Blues defender believes the club’s transfer business will show how keen Michael Eisner is to deliver promotion to the Championship.

Brown acknowledge it may prove difficult for his club to keep their prized assets away from the Championship vultures preparing to swoop for their services.

But the 28-year-old feels the war chest afforded Kenny Jackett by Tornante to strengthen will be revealing.

Brown poured cold water on the suggestion Pompey competed with a massive budget this season, pointing to the budget play-off conquerors Sunderland have at their disposal.

Now, out of the disappointment of play-off defeat, the arrival from Bristol Rovers last year reckons the level of determination to succeed within the club will become apparent.

Brown said:‘We matched Sunderland and on a different day could’ve beat them.

‘But we are talking about Sunderland Football Club with a budget double or treble ours.

‘We’re now going to see how ambitious this football club is in the next couple of months.

‘We’ll see how ambitious they are, if they want to get promoted and how far they want to push forward.

‘Obviously money talks. We are a League One football club and we are building.

‘We are a League One football club at the end of the day, so we’ll see how ambitious this football club is.

‘People behind the scenes know that (Pompey don’t have a massive budget).

‘The fans who come every week know that. We’ve got a good budget, but it’s not “moneybags Portsmouth”.

‘But now we’ll see over the course of the next few months we’ll let the owners do their thing and see what happens.’

After Pompey’s failure to gain promotion there’s expected to be moves for a number of the club’s highly-touted prospects.

It appears inevitable Matt Clarke will be on his way with most fans resigned to the fact he will be picked off by a Championship side.

The likes of Jamal Lowe, Ronan Curtis and Nathan Thompson are other players who could well generate interest from suitors.

Brown thinks it will be tough for Pompey to hold the likes of Clarke back from operating at a higher level.

He added: ‘We’ve got some fantastic assets - they are going to be tough to keep.

‘Any football club who do well in any division have good players. We’ve got good players who’ve done well this season.

‘They are going to be wanted and in demand.’