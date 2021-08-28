The Blues travel to face the Latics with two very familiar faces likely to line up against them.

Both Whatmough and Naylor moved to the DW Stadium on free transfers in the summer after being unable to agree new contracts at PO4.

For Whatmough, it brought to an end a 13-year stint from youth prospect to first-team regular at Fratton Park, while Naylor ended a three-year south coast stay.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the fixture list has quickly thrown up a reunion for the pair against their former club.

Raggett revealed he has remained in contact with both former central defensive partner Whatmough and Naylor since their summer PO4 departures.

But that will not stop him wanting to get the better of the Wigan pair from a team and personal perspective.

Raggett said: ‘Me and Jack, I thought we had a really good partnership here and we get on well and I still talk to him regularly.

Sean Raggett, left, and former Pompey team-mate Jack Whatmough. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

‘He’s taken a move up there, Jack is a very good player, everyone knows that and he’ll be a tough player to play against.

‘I just think it’ll be good to see them both but hopefully we can get on the right end of the result.

‘I hope one of them is marking me from corners - I’d love to get a goal against them. I’d just like it if one of them was marking me.’

But Raggett realises just how tough of a test Pompey will face if they are to extend their League One unbeaten run to five matches and avoid defeat at Wigan.

Along with Whatmough and Naylor, Charlie Wyke, Max Power, Tom Bayliss and James McClean are some of the high profile names the Latics have added this summer.

Raggett said: ‘They’ve got very good players, you look at the types of players they’ve signed, Charlie Wyke got goals last year, you’ve got Jordan Jones and Gwion Edwards who are very good players in this league, James McClean has obviously had a fantastic career - they’ve got some very good players.