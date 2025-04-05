Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho has confirmed Zak Swanson missed Saturday’s defeat at Millwall because of injury.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old, who had started 10 of Pompey’s past 12 games at right-back, was forced to sit out the trip to London with a recurrence of a heel injury he endured last season.

That specific problem saw the defender miss a large chuck of the Blues’ League One title-winning campaign. The amount of games he missed last term also nearly cost the former Arsenal youngster a new Fratton Park deal - with Pompey declining a 12-month option they had on his contract last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New terms were agreed later in the close season, with Swanson rewarding that faith in him with 30 appearances and 22 Championship starts before this weekend’s game at Millwall.

In his place, Mousinho named Jordan Williams at right-back at his team-mate remained at home.

And while the Blues boss was quick to explain Swanson’s absence, he was less assertive in his answer when asked how long he could be out for.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent at the final whistle at The Den, Mousinho said: ‘Zak just felt his heel in training, a recurring problem he’s had previously, so it was an obvious one to bring Jordan back in.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When questioned how long it will have him sidelined, Mousinho hesitated before adding: ‘It kept him out for a couple of weeks last time. It depends on how long it continues for him. Those sort of things just niggle away.’

Jordan Williams started at right-back for Pompey at Millwall | National World

Pompey’s injury woes continue

Pompey travelled to the capital without nine first-team players because of injury (including Swanson).

He joined Conor Shaughnessy, Ibane Bowat, Rob Atkinson, Hayden Matthews, Jacob Farrell, Paddy Lane , Callum Lang and Kusini Yengi on the injured list - restricting Mousinho’s options as the Blues continue to search for the points that will guarantee their Championship status for another season.

With six games left to play, Pompey need all the help they can to stay in the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defeat to Millwall - their 14th in 20 away games this term - means their advtange over the bottom three has been cut to four points, with another game on the road against Coventry on the cards next Wednesday night.

That record puts the Blues under increasing pressure to win their home games, with next Saturday’s visit of relegation-rivals Derby set to be a significant fixture in the run-in.

Pompey other home games are against Watford and Hull, with trips to Norwich and Sheff Wednesday awaiting the upcoming midweek jaunt to the Sky Blues.

Whether Swanson will be fit for any of the above remains to be seen.