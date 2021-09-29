Lee Brown believes Pompey need to cut out the individual errors if they're to turn their fortunes around. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

And the current Blues captain warned his side they need to be wary of the threat of opponents looking to take advantage of Danny Cowley’s side playing out from the back.

Lapses in defensive concentration have become a worrying theme from Cowley’s side, with individual mistakes now costly in the past three games.

Brown was at fault for the first goal in last night’s bleak 2-1 loss at Burton Albion, as his pass was intercepted before Tom O’Connor fired home.

Similarly, it was Brown’s opposite full-back Mahlon Romeo’s attempted pass that was pounced on as Daniel Jebbison doubled their advantage during the second half.

It seems Pompey will stick to playing the ball out of defence, with Brown keen to stress that the team are confident in doing so.

However, the 31-year-old believes his side need to be alert to traps set by opponents as the Blues stick to their footballing principles.

Brown said: ‘I think sometimes we create our own problems.

‘I think both of the goals they scored come from our own mistakes because we’re trying to pass the ball out from the back. Truthfully, they’ve set us up and nicked it off of us on both occasions to score.

‘Both of the goals they’ve scored are exactly the same, they’ve not carved us open once really and we’ve basically played into their hands.

‘They’ve obviously watched us because they were inviting us to play from the back, waiting for us to pass it, and then jumping on us.

‘We believe in the way we play and we’ll keep doing it, but we just got caught out tonight.

‘We’re playing a 3-4-3 system, which means we have a five at the back in defensive situations.