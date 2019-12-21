Ronan Curtis delivered Pompey an early Christmas cracker as his only goal sunk promotion-rivals Ipswich at Fratton Park.

The winger's sixth strike in seven games delivered the Blues a 1-0 success and moved them to within two points of the League One play-offs.

It was a fully-deserved success for Kenny Jackett’s side, who dominated the Tractor Boys throughout to bounce back to winning ways.

Kenny Jackett made three changes from the miserable 4-1 defeat at Accrington.

There was a first league start for Andy Cannon in three months, coming in for John Marquis.

Meanwhile, Christian Burgess returned from suspension, with James Bolton dropping to the bench and Ryan Williams replaced Marcus Harness.

A minute’s applause was held before the game to pay tribute to D-Day veteran John Jenkins, former manager Jim Smith and the club’s third-highest top scorer Ron Saunders.

The first half proved a physical battle, with ex-Tractor Boy Ellis Harrison going into the book within 20 seconds for a late challenge on Toto Nsiala.

But the striker was seriously up for the encounter against the side he left for the Blues in the summer, cracking an effort wide in the third minute.

Moments later, Ryan Williams cut inside and his left-footed effort took a wicked deflection, but Will Norris made a fine stop to his left.

The Ipswich stopper was by far the busier of the two keepers and in the 13th minute he was forced to thwart Ross McCrorie’s stinging effort for a corner.

Then it was Ronan Curtis’ turn to go close. He chested down Williams’ cross but blazed his effort well over the bar.

Craig MacGillivray hardly had anything to do in the Pompey net, although he had to be alert to gather Sean Raggett's header back towards goal from the onrushing Luke Chambers.

Both sides made changes before the break. Nsiala, walking a disciplinary tightrope having been booked, was replaced by Alan Judge for Paul Lambert's men.

And disappointingly for Pompey, the eye-catching Ross McCrorie had to be substituted for James Bolton.

Jackett’s men began the second period just as dominant as the first.

Two minutes after the restart, Norris could only punch Curtis’ dangerous cross as far as Bolton. His effort was saved by the legs of the the keeper, before Williams’ header was cleared off the line by Luke Garbutt.

And after another superb cross from the Irishman that caused more danger, he got his rewards.

In the 50th minute, Curtis cut inside before lashing home a thunderous right-footed shot that Norris could only parry onto the roof of the net.

Yet this game was far from finished, with Judge firing Pompey a serious warning. He beat Bolton to a ball at the back post before poking just wide.

At the other end, Evans smartly latch on to Harrison’s flick on and rounded Norris. The midfielder was unable to convert, though, as he was pushed wide and the keeper got back to make a save.

From the subsequent corner, Close’s instinctive effort ran just wide of the right-hand post.

Amid the pouring rain Bolton bravely thew his body at Flynn Downes’ powerful effort in the 73rd minute.

The substitute allowed Norwood to sneak in moments later, however, but shot wide when put under pressure by the onrushing MacGillivray.

Pompey ended the game on the front foot, with Ipswich keeper Luke Chambers dismissed for a second yellow card for a foul on the immense Harrison.

This was a performance of heart and guts from the Blues, with the Fratton faithful revelling in every moment amid the pouring rain.

It sets the up for another crucial encounter with leaders Wycombe on Boxing Day in perfect style.

Pompey: MacGillivray, McCrorie (Bolton 42), Burgess, Raggett, Walkes, Naylor, Close, Williams, Cannon (Cannon 59), Curtis, Harrison

Subs: Bass, Downing, Harness, Marquis, Pitman.

Ipswich: Norris, Woolfenden, Chambers, Nsiala (Judge 38), Skuse (Donacien 60), Edwards, Downes, Nolan, Keane, Norwood.

Subs: Holy, Wilson, Jackson, Dozzell, Huws.