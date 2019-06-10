Pompey’s summer recruitment is not being hindered by the transfer sagas over their prized assets.

And chief executive Mark Catlin underlined the Blues' recruitment process is continuing as planned.

Catlin explained a strategy is in place for Kenny Jackett to go about his squad reshaping business.

The process factors in the possibility of a cash injection should the likes of Matt Clarke of Jamal Lowe leave Fratton Park.

Clarke's move to Premier League Brighton continues to rumble on, with the defender keen to depart for the Amex Stadium.

And Lowe is attracting interest from the Championship, with both Millwall and Wigan having £1.5m bids knocked back.

Matt Clarke and Jamal Lowe are Pompey's prized assets. Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey are understood to want at least £3m for the man who finished as their top scorer with 18 goals last term.

The probability is there’s unlikely to be a quick conclusion to either situation, as the transfer poker continues.

Catlin sent a message to any clubs believing they can use a hold up to any exits as leverage to lowball Pompey.

He promised that isn’t hindering their work in any way.

Catlin said: ‘Should any player leave Portsmouth Football Club in this, or any other window, there’s a clear plan in place.

‘We’ll allocate any money which comes into the budget accordingly.

‘We’ve got an agreed structure on any money coming in to the club.

‘We’ve got a structure on where it goes, in regards of transfer fees or playing budgets.

‘We’re not dependent on any player going out.

‘But if a player does go out for a transfer fee that will come back into the budget and we can reuse it accordingly.

‘In the meantime, we continue the business of buying or selling our players as normal.’

James Bolton became the first summer signing last Friday when he sealed his arrival after leaving Shrewsbury.

Pompey have a number of targets they are still working on, with attacking and defensive positions an area of focus.

Meanwhile, there has still to be any firm bid for Clarke who has a year left on his existing agreement.

Catlin reiterated Pompey are in a strong position when it comes to players departing.

He added: ‘We're under absolutely no pressure to sell.’