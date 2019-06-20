Have your say

Pompey have ruled out an approach for Ched Evans.

The Sheffield United striker was today linked with a Fratton Park switch by a football website.

Ched Evans challenges Tom Naylor during Pompey's 5-2 victory at Fleetwood in December 2018. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com/PinPep

That prompted a social media backlash from many Blues supporters opposed to his potential arrival.

Evans was originally convicted of raping a 19-year-old woman in a Premier Inn near Rhyl, Denbighshire, in May 2011.

However, the conviction was later quashed and then overturned at retrial in 2016.

Evans has subsequently resumed his playing career and last season netted 18 times in 41 appearances during a loan spell at Fleetwood.

However, when contacted about rumours surrounding a move for the striker, Pompey issued an emphatic denial.

Meanwhile, the Blues are hoping to conclude a deal for Ipswich forward Ellis Harrison.