Pompey are looking to bring in ‘quality players’ during the January transfer window.

That was the admission of Eric Eisner when speaking at the Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference earlier this month.

It's exactly seven weeks until January 1 when Kenny Jackett can again recruit new players.

The Blues boss has admitted he has irons in the fire, although there’s not expected to be major changes to his squad.

With Pompey presently sitting 13th in the League One table, January will offer Jackett the chance to strengthen any areas of his set-up he feels can bolster his side’s promotion aspirations.

At the Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference held on November 2, members questioned the Blues' signings during last season’s mid-term window.

Eric Eisner, centre, with Mark Catlin, left and Andy Redman. Picture: Robin Jones

Jackett’s men sat at the summit of the table at the turn of the year but their form plummeted and suffered play-off semi-final defeat at the hands of Sunderland.

Eisner revealed Pompey are looking at recruiting players who are ‘fit and ready’ from the outset this time around.

And the Blues director insisted the board have faith in Jackett.

‘Lengthy discussion was held regarding last January’s disappointing recruitment which saw a dip in form,’ read the minutes of the meeting, which was also attended by the likes of chief executive Mark Catlin and Tornante president Andy Redman.

‘Members also questioned some of the summer signings which had not performed to date.

‘Kenny Jackett was happy with current set up in that in addition to Phil Boardman (head of recruitment) he also has Roberto Gagliardi covering Europe.

‘Eric Eisner advised that this January they were looking to bringing in quality players who were fit and ready to play from Day 1.

‘Eric advised Board had faith in Kenny and encouraged fans to rally round and be the 12th man and help club progress.’